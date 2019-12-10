Dirty on the :30: 7 More Women Accused Cuba Gooding Jr of Sexual Misconduct

Page Six is reporting that Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of sexual misconduct by seven more women.

It's been a few months since video footage came out of him at a nightclub with a woman who accused him of groping her. More women came out after that, and now seven more women, bringing the total number of his accusers to 22. One of the women alleges that they were attending the Sundance Film Festival when he allegedly ripped her tights and only stopped when she bit him to escape. Cuba goes to court on January 22nd, and he will have some serious explaining to do.

We heard that Leonardo DiCaprio was hanging out with Kendall Jenner, and we all assumed there's no way there was any romance involved; they're both business people, perhaps they're talking about starting a company or doing something together? But now, more reports are coming out that when Leo was in Miami for Art Basel, he and Kendall met up late night somewhere, and there was a Justin Timberlake-type situation with drinks and touching and whatnot... but no significant others to harm in the process. Yes, reports say that Leo and his twentysomething girlfriend have broken up.