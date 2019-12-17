Dirty on the :30: 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' Finally Hits Number One

25 years later, Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" is finally number one on Billboard. It's the longest it's ever taken a song to hit number one. Congratulations to Mariah Carey!

Less good news for Mariah's team, though. They ordered $500 worth of takeout, and left no gratuity. That's not Mariah's fault, but if there's ever a time worth tipping when it comes to takeout, it's a $500 order.

Kumail Nanjiani's shirtless pictures are going viral now, based on his transformation for his role in the new Marvel movie The Eternals. The photo blew everybody out of the water, including other celebrities, and he told everybody exactly what he did to achieve these results. He was totally transparent about the whole process.

Justin Timberlake wanted his wife to visit the set of the movie where he was caught holding hands with his co-star. Jessica did visit the set, but funnily enough, Justin's co-star Alisha Wainwright decided to fly back to L.A. at the same time. It seems like she doesn't want to be a part of that drama anymore, so maybe that was for the best.