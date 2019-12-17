Dirty on the :30: 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' Finally Hits Number One
25 years later, Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" is finally number one on Billboard. It's the longest it's ever taken a song to hit number one. Congratulations to Mariah Carey!
Less good news for Mariah's team, though. They ordered $500 worth of takeout, and left no gratuity. That's not Mariah's fault, but if there's ever a time worth tipping when it comes to takeout, it's a $500 order.
Kumail Nanjiani's shirtless pictures are going viral now, based on his transformation for his role in the new Marvel movie The Eternals. The photo blew everybody out of the water, including other celebrities, and he told everybody exactly what he did to achieve these results. He was totally transparent about the whole process.
I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time. So big thanks to @grantrobertsfit who started working with me at the beginning of the year and made me understand true physical pain for months and months. Then, once we started shooting, a massive thanks to @davidhigginslondon and his team (@ellispartridge, @thebeardypt, @tomcheesemanfitness) for training me almost every day and making me strong, limber and injury free. I can almost touch my toes now. (And thank you for forcing me to do cheat meals David.) Matthews Street Catering for their delicious and healthy meals. And finally, the biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I’ll be interesting again some day. #thirstyshirtless (Photo by @markupson.) (edit: I left off one very important person: @lancecallahan who trained me for 6 years and helped me build the foundation I could use to do this. Thank you!)
Justin Timberlake wanted his wife to visit the set of the movie where he was caught holding hands with his co-star. Jessica did visit the set, but funnily enough, Justin's co-star Alisha Wainwright decided to fly back to L.A. at the same time. It seems like she doesn't want to be a part of that drama anymore, so maybe that was for the best.