Dirty on the :30: Amy Schumer Gave Her Personal Trainer a Cease & Desist Letter

Amy Schumer does not like to be told what to do, and she's self-admittedly lazy, but she hired a personal trainer to tell her what to do and make her not lazy. So when the personal trainer put her through a rigorous workout, Amy did the most Amy Schumer thing possible-- she sent her personal trainer a cease and desist letter.

The poor personal trainer, when she got the letter, took it seriously and thought, what did I do wrong ? Absolutely nothing, it was not meant to be serious.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson secretly married his now wife, Lauren Hashian, back in August. They dated for over 10 years and have two kids, but he admitted that his divorce from his ex-wife did a number on him and he wasn't sure about wanting to get married again. Of course, ultimately he and Lauren did get married, and it seems like a happy ending.

Yesterday was Giving Tuesday, and The Rock encouraged everyone to take a photo of themselves doing something charitable, while including their best Smolder impression (that's his character from Jumanji). The #SmolderForGood hashtag was launched to support Rock's charity of choice, the Make A Wish Foundation.

Apparently the biggest star of the new movie Knives Out is not actually a person, it's the Irish cable knit sweater Chris Evans' character wears. Everyone online went crazy over this sweater, and more specifically Chris Evans wearing it!