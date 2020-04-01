An Update On WFSB's Scot Haney's Coronavirus Test Results
April 1, 2020
Nearly two weeks ago, Channel 3's Scot Haney told us that he was showing symptoms of COVID-19!
Fast foward to today (that's how long it took to get the results!) and he shares an update on his health!
Hear more with Christine and Salt!
