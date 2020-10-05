Antigua and Barbuda offering visas for remote-workers

These days a lot of folks are working remotely, and if you’re looking for a more scenic spot to do your job — two Caribbean islands have made it easier for you to do just that.

Antigua and Barbuda are now offering a new visa, the “Nomad Digital Residence,” which will allow eligible remote workers to stay on the gorgeous islands for up to two years. It costs $1,500 to apply for the visa (couples are $2,000 and families $3,000), and to be eligible you must earn at least $50,000 a year.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne tells potential ex-pats, "we invite you to come to paradise. We are confident you will agree that you made the right choice."

Antigua and Barbuda aren’t the first Caribbean islands to make such an offer. Earlier this year, Barbados and Bermuda also offered year-long visas to remote workers.

It begs the question though, if you could work from anywhere — where would it be?