Dirty on the :30: Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston - Are They Getting Back Together?

January 16, 2020
Mornings With Christine & Salt
Brad-Jen-GettyImages-119773.jpg

(Photos by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for National Board of Review & Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Dirty on the 30

It seems like Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have come full circle and are now friends again. They've been seen acting all buddy-buddy, and Brad has borrowed Jen's stylists. Is this hope that they're going to rekindle something more than friendship?

Margot Robbie is opening up about everyday sexism, and every woman can relate to what she's saying. She said when people are asking a question and she has the answer, they will readily  turn to her male producing partners and ask them. It's infuriating, because if she's in a room with men, no one will ask her the question, they'll ask the guys. 

Chris Martin and Coldplay were performing on Ellen yesterday, and Ellen also played the trailer for A Quiet Place 2, which appears to be a prequel about how the family made it to the quiet place originally. Chris Martin told the story of how we had an idea for A Quiet Place: The Musical, and he had texted Emily Blunt. She didn't think it was that funny. He was fake playing the piano and mouthing words, but not singing... of course, A Quiet Place: The Musical would be totally silent!

Tags: 
Dirty on the 30

