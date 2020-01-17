Dirty on the :30: Ariana Grande Gets Hit With A Copyright Claim On '7 Rings'

Ariana Grande already pays a copyright royalty to Rodgers and Hammerstein for the samples of "My Favorite Things" on "7 Rings." 90% of the royalties on the song go to them... and now there's a new copyright claim going after the 10% left that goes to Ariana. Hear the story of Josh Stone, and take our poll to decide whether you think he has a valid case here.

Plus, what was Prince Harry's first public appearance after his departure from his Royal duties? Find out about that, as well as Meghan Markle's positive public opinion campaign.

We're down to 35 potential jurors in the Harvey Weinstein trial... is Gigi Hadid still in the pool? And what did another potential juror do that could land him a 30-day prison sentence? Listen now for the answer!