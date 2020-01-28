Dirty on the :30: Ariana Grande Inspired Justin Bieber's Return To Music

January 28, 2020
Mornings With Christine & Salt
Justin-Bieber-GettyImages-1181291724.jpg

(Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Dirty on the 30

How did Ariana Grande influence Justin Bieber's return to music? We've got the story for you, as well as our style advice for Justin's unfortunate facial hair.

Kanye West did a midnight Sunday Service to honor Kobe Bryant. Hear who was there and what went down at this uplifting event.

And Thomas Markle, Meghan's dad, is threatening his daughter in an attempt to reach her. That seems like an utterly terrible idea.

Tags: 
Dirty on the 30

Recent Podcast Audio
Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Kobe Bryant Will Be Honored At Oscars WTICFM: On-Demand
The Bachelor 2404 THE BACHELOR PADcast
Dirty on the :30: Ariana Grande Inspired Justin Bieber's Return To Music WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: The Bachelor's Trouble With Victoria(s) WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Terry Crews Contradicts Gabrielle Union's Harassment Claims WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: The Latest Details On Kobe Bryant's Tragic Helicopter Crash WTICFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes