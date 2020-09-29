Covid Casuality: Army ditches shark attack style boot camp training

Salt decides the Army is finally for him!

September 29, 2020
Mornings With Christine & Salt
ARMY JEFF
Chalk this one up as another casuality of Covid: Army Infantry recruits won't have a screaming drill sergeant in their faces anymore.

Salt decided the Army may actually be for him now that he doesn't have to face an intimidating drill sergeant in a giant wide-brimmed hat. Check out Recruit Salt below! 

Salt joins a kinder, gentler Army

