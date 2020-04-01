Bachelor Star Colton Underwood Bounces Back From Coronavirus
April 1, 2020
Categories:
Bachelor star, Colton Underwood bounces back from Covid-19. He talks about his battle with the virus. Plus, he tells us all about his new book, "The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV."
