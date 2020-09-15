Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sisters is looking for YOU!

Being a Big Brother or Big Sister is one of the most enjoyable things you’ll ever do. Not to mention, one of the most fulfilling. You have the opportunity to help shape a child’s future for the better by empowering them to achieve. And the best part is, it’s actually a lot of fun. You and your Little can share the kinds of activities you already like to do.

Play sports together. Go on a hike. Read books. Eat a pizza with extra anchovies. Or just give some advice and inspiration. Whatever it is you enjoy, odds are you’ll enjoy them even more with your Little—and you’ll be making a life-changing impact.

Andy Fleischmann, CEO of Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sisters, Zoomed with Christine & Salt and he says he's determined to recruit 50 volunteers for fall, aka the "50 for Fall" campaign.

So whaddya say? Ready to be a BIG?!