Dirty on the :30: Beginning Of The End for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel?

February 13, 2020
Mornings With Christine & Salt
Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake is bending over backwards to make things right with Jessica Biel... flowers, massages, weekend getaways. Is this the beginning of the end? We share our thoughts! 

Chicago locks down against Jussie Smollett with a criminal case - and he still has the civil case. So, he has two cases going on simultaneously and it gets a little confusing. It's sort of a catch 22 and we explain what it all means. 

The Masked Singer spoiler alert! Another celebrity was unmasked. Miss Monster was Chaka Khan. The turtle was also really good! And we all know the White Tiger is Rob Gronkowski. 

Hear more with Christine and Salt! 

