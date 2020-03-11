Ben Higgins Talks "The Bachelor Live" At Mohegan Sun

'The Bachelor Live' is coming to Mohegan Sun, featuring ESPN bachelor Mike Golic Jr. who is looking for love! It's hosted by Bachelor franchise stars, Ben Higgins and Becca Kufrin. Ben checked in with Christine and Salt to talk about the show!

Mike will be finding his soulmate among the local ladies in the audience! "He's a nice guy, a kind gentleman - I think there's gonna be a lot of people who come out to watch Mike," Ben says.

Has 'The Bachelor Live' found a lot of love for other people as the tour travels across the nation? Ben shares how many couples have been successful. And are there Fantasy Suites backstage? (LOL!)

Hear more with Ben below and get your tickets to The Bachelor Live at Mohegan Sun on March 25!