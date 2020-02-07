Dirty on the :30: Bill Cosby Sides With Snoop Dogg In Gayle King Controversy

Going to prison apparently doesn't mean your social media is limited. Snoop Dogg threatened Gayle King over an interview question she asked about Kobe Bryant's sexual assault allegations, and now he's getting support from Bill Cosby. Cosby took to Instagram and said some crazy things... hear what he said.

Heidi Klum told Page Six that she received a racial backlash after she seemed to dismiss Gabrielle Union's claims that she suffered under a toxic work environment at America's Got Talent. Find out what the backlash was, and why it's ridiculous.

Justin Bieber has announced a London show, he's headed to SNL, and he even dropped new music today. Check out "Intentions" and listen to the Dirty on the :30 below!