Dirty on the :30: Billie Eilish Is Too Young To Know Cabbage Patch Kids

Billie Eilish is the youngest artist ever to be nominated in the top four GRAMMY categories, which says something about her.

She's had a meteoric rise, but people forget how young she is. Jimmy Kimmel thought he would remind us all.

Are the Real Housewives fake rich? Yes! There's no way that they could afford the extravagant lifestyles they portray on TV. In fact, Andy Cohen said very few of the vacations and places they go are actually paid for by the housewives. They take the vacations very seriously, sitting down the season before to plan it all out, and then act all surprised when one of them announces the plans on the show.

Clint Eastwood has a new movie coming out called Richard Jewell, about the the real life story of Richard Jewell, the security guard at the Atlanta Atlanta Olympics who found a bomb and got accused of being a bomber. There was rumors and speculation about Kathy Scruggs, the reporter for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, that she exchanged sex to get his name from the FBI. Despite the fact that this was speculation, Clint put the scene in the movie and now the current editor in chief of the Atlanta Journal Constitution is calling him out, saying this is ridiculous and it never happened. Kathy Scruggs has since passed on, so we can't get any clarification on what actually happened, but it's a bad look for all women in journalism right now. Why would Clint do that?