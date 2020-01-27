Dirty on the :30: Billie Eilish Swept the Big 4 at the GRAMMYs

January 27, 2020
Billie-Eilish-GettyImages-1202198342.jpg

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

She's only 18, but Billie Eilish won big at the GRAMMYs. Alicia Keys opened the show with a tribute to kobe Bryant, who tragically died earlier Sunday in a helicopter accident. 

Demi Lovato made her big return at the GRAMMYs as well, debuting a brand new song. Hear our discussion of Demi's emotional-- and controversial-- performance at the show.

And why did Taylor Swift skip the GRAMMYs? We've got the answer, listen to find out!

