Dirty on the :30: Blac Chyna Has a Problem With Kylie Jenner's Kobe Bryant Story

January 29, 2020
Blac-Chyna-GettyImages-1202.jpg

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner tried to connect herself to the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, saying she and her niece Dream flew in the same helicopter that crashed last weekend, with the same pilot. Blac Chyna has a big problem with Kylie's story, hear what it is.

The Academy Award Luncheon took place yesterday, where all the nominees get together. Brad Pitt, who's up for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, wore a hilarious accessory on his suit... it made us LOL.

Jessica Simpson's book tour is rolling on, and she opens up about her struggles with alcohol. It's very relatable.

And Ke$ha dropped a new single called "Tonight." 

