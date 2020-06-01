Black Lives Matter Hartford Peaceful Protest

Protesters and police kind, considerate, passionate

June 1, 2020
Chanting "no peace, no justice," a crowd of approximately 1000 people took to the streets in Hartford on Saturday to protest the death of George Floyd and express anger and grief over the deaths of black men at the hands of police across the United States. 

The Black Lives Matter protest centered in Bushnell Park and the crowd marched to the Public Safety Complex then back to the steps of the State Capitol. According to the Hartford Courant, "Saturday's rally included no major speeches and few, if any, politicians. Instead, it was an organic, almost spontaneous gathering." Everyone there was peaceful and police were appreciative of that, so said Lt. Paul Cicero, spokesman for the Harford Police Department. 

96.5 TIC morning host, Christine Lee was at the protest with her son. 

Hartford really did a great job of keeping the protest peaceful. 

The rally ended back at Bushnell Park as peacefully as it began. 

Speak out, your voice matters. 

