Bridgeport's Chef Ro Talks Vegas Chef Prizefight

Culinary dreams come true in the new Food Network series Vegas Chef Prizefight, where the next generation of elite chefs embark on the toughest job interview of their lives for the opportunity to be named Head Chef at the brand-new $10 million restaurant at the Flamingo Las Vegas, right on the Vegas Strip.

Each week, host Anne Burrell puts the chefs through their paces at a different restaurant within the Caesars Entertainment empire where they must take over a busy dinner service to prove they have the talent, leadership and determination to run a high-profile restaurant in Las Vegas, one of the biggest food cities in the country.

Roshara "Chef Ro" Sanders--an army veteran--from Bridgeport is one of the contestants and she checked in to talk about the show with Christine and Salt.

How much money do chefs spend on tools like knives, etc.? Which is her favorite knife to use? Has she ever injured herself in the kitchen? What was the most challenging part of the competition? How'd she get into the culinary arts?

Where we can visit Chef Ro locally?

