Brooke Burns of Baywatch talks about her new show Masterminds on GSN

MASTER MINDS, hosted by Emmy®-nominated Game Show Host Brooke Burns("Baywatch"; "The Chase") will debut on April 6 at 4:00 p.m. ET and air weekdays.

In MASTER MINDS, three contestants square off against three trivia Master Minds in multiple rounds of intense trivia competition. The lowest scoring player on each side is eliminated until the top competitor and top Master Mind are left standing and now must face off, head-to-head, in the Ultimate Trivia Challenge. If the contestant can get more questions correct than the Master Mind, they will win $10,000 and come back to challenge the Masters again. If they win three games in a row, they join the ranks of the Master Minds and will appear in future episodes.

Here, Christine and Salt talk with Brooke about hosting the show and recording it before self-quarantine hit and what she's doing now that we're all stuck inside.