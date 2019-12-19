Dirty on the :30: Camila Cabello Apologizes For Offensive Post From When She Was 15

Camila Cabello apologizes for racist posts she made when she was 15. Plus, Kate Gosselin held in contempt of court! And more in Dirty on the :30 with Christine and Salt!

Camila Cabello is apologizing for some egregious posts she made on her Tumblr account when she was 15.

I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. pic.twitter.com/iZrnUawUAb — camila (@Camila_Cabello) December 18, 2019

Harry Styles has a new album out! It's really fun! He also covered 'Juice' by Lizzo! And it's awesome!

Video of Harry Styles - Juice (Lizzo cover) in the Live Lounge

And Kate Gosselin is in trouble again. Jon wanted to be notified if his children were gonna be filmed and went to court... court sided with him saying he's right, and Kate needs to show a filming schedule if TLC is going to film the kids. She didn't and now she's been held in contempt.

And Marc Anthony's 120-foot yacht burst into flames in the Miami marina.