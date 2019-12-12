Can't Beat Christine: Nyisha From Enfield
December 12, 2019
Categories:
Nyisha from Enfield is a teacher, but did she school RJ in pop culture trivia? Listen to find out, and take today's quiz for yourself, too!
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
13 Dec
13 Dec
14 Dec
Adam Lambert Is Helping We Are The Children Reach 5,000 Toys! The Shoppes at Buckland Hills
15 Dec
5,000 Toys For Girls & Boys Toy Drive: Pinwheels Toys & Games Pinwheels Toys & Games
17 Dec
5,000 Toys For Girls & Boys Toy Drive: Manchester Commuter Lot Manchester Commuter Lot