Can't Beat Christine: Ryan Jones Takes On Christine Again
March 17, 2020
Categories:
Can Ryan Jones pull it off this time? We're still prize-less as we're social distancing, but you can listen to how Jonesy did and play along with our pop culture quiz!
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
25 Mar
The Bachelor Live Mohegan Sun Arena
26 Mar
HANDS OFF! Self Defense Workshop Hartford Area Habitat for Humanity Building
26 Mar
Chris Young Mohegan Sun Arena
27 Mar
Pitbull Foxwoods Resort Casino
27 Mar
Sebastian Maniscalco Mohegan Sun Arena