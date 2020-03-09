Can't Beat Christine: Sharon On Her Way Home
March 9, 2020
Categories:
Sharon was on her way home from work to deal with a family emergency, but she had some time to call in and play Can't Beat Christine! Hear how she did and play along with our pop culture quiz!
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
19 Mar
HANDS OFF! Self Defense Workshop Manchester Community College
25 Mar
The Bachelor Live Mohegan Sun Arena
26 Mar
Chris Young Mohegan Sun Arena
27 Mar
Pitbull Foxwoods Resort Casino
27 Mar
Sebastian Maniscalco Mohegan Sun Arena