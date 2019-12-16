Can't Beat Christine: Susie From Burlington
December 16, 2019
Categories:
Susie from Burlington took on Christine this morning. Hear how she did, and take the pop culture quiz!
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
18 Dec
5,000 Toys For Girls & Boys Toy Drive: Manchester Commuter Lot Manchester Commuter Lot
21 Dec
5,000 Toys For Girls & Boys Toy Drive: The Shoppes at Buckland Hills The Shoppes at Buckland Hills
28 Dec
Cirque Celebration Mohegan Sun Arena
29 Dec
Cirque Celebration Mohegan Sun Arena
29 Feb
The Lumineers Mohegan Sun Arena