Can't Beat Christine: Victoria From Meriden
January 15, 2020
Categories:
Victoria called in to challenge Christine! Hear how she did and play along with this morning's pop culture trivia quiz...
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
18 Jan
Phillip Phillips Infinity Hall Hartford
23 Jan
WE SHALL OVERCOME - A Celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Jorgensen Center For The Performing Arts
29 Feb
The Lumineers Mohegan Sun Arena
25 Mar
The Bachelor Live Mohegan Sun Arena
26 Mar
Chris Young Mohegan Sun Arena