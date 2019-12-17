Dirty on the :30: Charlize Theron Talks About Her Mom Killing Her Dad

December 17, 2019
Charlize Theron is not ashamed to talk about the moment her mom killed her dad in self-defense, when she was only 15. 

It was a harrowing tale, where her dad fired shots at her mom and her. As they fled the bedroom, her mom then returned fire and killed him. Her mom was never charged with the crime. Charlie said she's not embarrassed about it; she likes to talk about things like this because it brings issues to the forefront. Charlize also talked on Good Morning America about her new movie Bombshell, and her recent award nomination. 

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are begging their kids to come home for Christmas. They have a 22 year old son and an 18 year old daughter, who have recently flown the coop.

The new Top Gun Maverick trailer dropped yesterday, but it only features an instant of Jon Hamm. The trailer also seems to give away a lot of spoilers for the upcoming sequel.

