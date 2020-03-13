Dirty on the :30: Chet Hanks Speaks Out About Quarantined Parents

March 13, 2020
Mornings With Christine & Salt
Chet Hanks and Rita Wilson

By Stephen Lovekin/Getty

Categories: 
Dirty on the 30
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus and their son, Chet, went on IG and said they're doing okay. Also, Tim Allen tweeted this... LOL!

And in the latest Bachelor news, Peter and Madison are splitsville... Hurricane Barb strikes again. There was all sorts of family drama and we break it all down! And Madison had a game night with which pop star?!

Hear more in Dirty on the :30 with Christine and Salt! 

Tags: 
Dirty on the 30