Dirty on the :30: Chet Hanks Speaks Out About Quarantined Parents

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus and their son, Chet, went on IG and said they're doing okay. Also, Tim Allen tweeted this... LOL!

I told Tom and Rita that Buzz offered a couple of spacesuits if they need them.

Seriously rest up and get well! pic.twitter.com/tsmxbS8IZk — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) March 12, 2020

And in the latest Bachelor news, Peter and Madison are splitsville... Hurricane Barb strikes again. There was all sorts of family drama and we break it all down! And Madison had a game night with which pop star?!

Hear more in Dirty on the :30 with Christine and Salt!