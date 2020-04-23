Christine and Salt try to join the CT Army National Guard

Christine and Salt have been seeing the Connecticut Army National Guard all over the local news doing amazing work in response to the Covid19 crisis. So they decided to try and Zoom with the CT Guard, perhaps even attempt to join without doing any work. Here's a hint: They fail.

But, they succeed at getting to see how the Guard is practicing safe social distancing in the work place and on the job in the community. Plus, Chrisitine and Salt discover the Guard's efforts are not only providing much needed hospital beds and supplies, but are also helping to flatten the curve.

So bring on Operation: "Join as a General" and watch as Salt begs for a musket and Christine gets her dream code name. Yep, the morning show agrees: Go Guard!