Governor Lamont Talks COVID-19 Response
He answers your questions every Friday
March 20, 2020
Christine and Salt talked with Governor Ned Lamont as part of their weekly chats with him, Friday mornings at 8am, about the latest policies the Governor is asking residents to adhere to in regards to COVID-19, his plans for economic relief to residents and an update on schools - both in distance learning and length of closures.
