Governor Lamont Talks COVID-19 Response

He answers your questions every Friday with Christine and Salt!

March 20, 2020
Mornings With Christine & Salt
Christine and Salt talked with Governor Ned Lamont as part of their weekly chats with him, Friday mornings at 8am, about the latest policies the Governor is asking residents to adhere to in regards to COVID-19, his plans for economic relief to residents and an update on schools - both in distance learning and length of closures.

Hear more below! Got questions? Ask on the 96.5 TIC Facebook page

 

