Christine and Salt: Connecticut State Police Recruitment

February 20, 2020
Mornings With Christine & Salt
Christine and Salt with CSP

Photo by Christine and Salt

Features
Salt jokes that he was admittedly a little worried when the Connecticut State Police showed up at our studios... LOL!

Brian Foley of Department of Emergency Service and Public Protection and CSP Trooper Joe Dorelus stopped by to tell us all about their latest recruitment efforts! They're looking for a diverse, well-rounded class of men and women to join the force!  What are the requirements? It can vary by department. Interested or know someone who is?

Hear more below and spread the word!

(And no, they didn't run any sobriety tests on Christine and Salt!) 

connecticut
police

