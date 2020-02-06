Dirty on the :30: Controversy Around Gayle King's Kobe Bryant Comments

Gayle King is going nuclear on CBS-- her own network-- after they released an interview clip between Gayle and Kobe Bryant's good friend Lisa Leslie, in which Gayle brings up Kobe's past sexual assault charges.

People are outraged (including Snoop Dogg), calling this a salcious clip that drags Kobe so soon after his tragic death. Gayle, however, isn't blasting her critics, she's going after CBS for choosing the interview clip to promote the full interview.

We do a deep dive into the outrage, the threats against Gayle, and her strange reaction amidst this whole controversy. Hear it now.