Dirty on the :30: Could Any Jury Be Impartial To Harvey Weinstein?

Harvey Weinstein's lawyers want the judge to recuse himself, because they feel that Weinstein is receiving a lack of fair and impartial treatment from the judge, because he was scolded for using his cell phone, and for the slow pace of the trial.

It should be noted that they are in jury selection right now, and 75 percent of the 120 pool of potential jurors have been excused because they've all admitted they've already made up their minds about Weinstein.

Meanwhile, Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo apparently have some kind of secret weapon in their college admissions criminal case. They apparently gave $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into USC, but now they're saying that none of those payments were written to the guy who is the ringleader of the whole scandal. They were all written to either USC itself, or to different charities associated with USC. That makes it LEGAL bribery, because any rich person can totally donate a building or whatever in excahnge for special treatment from the school. Don't you think the federal government knows this already?

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's miracle baby was born earlier this week. After years of trying-- IVF, acupuncture, praying, crystals, all kinds of stuff-- they finally went the surrogate route and they have their baby girl. Good for them!

Rihanna's first selfie of 2020 features her with no makeup, and she has a big old zit on her face. One of the comments mentioned her pimple, and she replied let it shine, so now people think she's going to come out with a Fenti skin care line, and her next selfie will be with a perfectly clear face.