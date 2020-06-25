Courant reporter talks UConn sports program cuts

Hartford Courant journalist, Alexa Philippou chats with Christine and Salt about the latest developements at UConn where at least four programs have been cut following the 2020-21 school year. Current and former student-athletes are feeling what Alexa says are an "array of emotions" after women's rowing, men's tennis, men's cross country and men's swimming and diving were chopped from UConn's budget.

Is there a chance some of these programs could come back, perhaps with some alumni support? Find out in our interview below.

Also, find Alexa on Twitter where her DM's are always open for suggestions on where to eat some good Greek food!