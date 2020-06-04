CT native Melanie Fontana dishes on new Britney Spears song

Newington native Melanie Fontana is a multi-award winning songwriter whose credits include writing tunes for the likes of Justin Bieber, Sia, Halsey, The Chainsmokers, Dua Lipa and Brtitney Spears. Back in 2016, Britney Spears released the Japanese edition of her album Glory, including a song co-written by Fontana called "Mood Ring".

But the song was never relased here in the United States until last weekend. Says Fontana, "there were moments when I thought the song wouldn't come out at all."

Watch the interview here where Christine and Salt talk with Melanie about her early days in songwriting--which included doing parody songs for this radio station--and how a song's journey is often not a linear one from A to B.

Plus, Melanie tells the morning show it was the Britney Army that demanded the worldwide release of Mood Ring, which BTW was almost called something else!