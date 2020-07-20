Christine and Salt pitch local teacher on outdoor classrooms

Friend of the morning show and Marlborough 5th grade teacher, Julie Weiss, joined Christine and Salt to talk about the upcoming July 24th deadline requiring school administrators to come up with three plans for opening schools this fall.

Those plans must include options for a full opening, a hybrid opening (mixture of in-class and online) and a fully home learning alternative as well.

Listen to the interview below where Julie lays out parent/teacher concerns regarding reopening of schools along with some proposed solutions. Meanwhile, Christine and Salt have come up with their own *genius* compromise — outdoor classrooms (under shade, of course and with those free-standing misters to keep kids cool).