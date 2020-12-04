Dennis House gets emotional reflecting on Denise D'Ascenzo one year after her death

Former WFSB news anchor, Dennis House called into Christine & Salt to honor his late co-anchor, Denise D'Ascenzo one year after her sudden passing.

You could hear the heartfelt emotion in Dennis' voice as he choked up talking about his dear friend and mentor and what she means to not only him, but the entire state of Connecticut as well. "During the grief we decided to create The Denise D'Ascenzo Foundation — which by the way, I used to say to Denise, what do you want to do after television? And she said, I'd love to be able to come into some money and have a foundation. She really wanted to give back to people...and so the Denise D'Ascenzo Foundation is going to be helping women's causes, young journalists, health, so many different things."

Dennis went on to say Denise has been a force in his life and continues to be so even now, "Denise has always guided me, and particulally since she passed and I often feel her on my shoulder."

The first donations have been made on behalf of The Denise D'Ascenzo Foundation including to Hartford Hospital, Mary's Place and East Hartford and New Haven food drives.

Check out the full interview with Dennis House below.