Dirty on the :30: Did Bachelor Peter Really Choose His Producer?

Did Bachelor Peter Weber choose one of the show's producers instead of one of the women competing? People behind the scenes are denying it, but someone isn't saying no... find out who, and our opinions on whether or not this rumor is legit.

We love sober Ben Affleck as he's making the rounds, especially when he got choked up on Good Morning America. Hear why we're even more in love with him now.

Justin Bieber has been on the James Corden show all week, and last night he chose to rank his wife's friends... that can't lead to anything good.