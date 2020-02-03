Dirty on the :30: Did Lady Gaga Throw Shade at J.Lo and Shakira?

The Super Bowl Halftime Show was amazing! We highlight some of our favorite moments from the performance.

Did Lady Gaga throw a little shade at J.Lo and Shakira ahead of the show when she warned them both not to lip synch? We know what she said, but we debate what she really meant by it, and you can hear both sides of the argument.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are apparently getting married this summer! Listen to the latest details about the big event.

And why did Harry Styles' and Lizzo's Super Bowl parties both get evacuated? Find out right here!