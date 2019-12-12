Dirty on the :30: Did Lionel Richie Ask If Stevie Wonder Was Really Blind?

Kelly Clarkson had Lionel Richie on her show, and he shared an anecdote about believing that Stevie Wonder has been lying about being blind all these years.

Video of Lionel Richie Thinks Stevie Wonder Can See: Here’s Why

The Celebrity Christmas List is out, and Kanye West's Yeezy Slides from Adidas are topping the list. You can get them for the low, low price of $55. Ellen DeGeneres has a subscription box called the Be Kind Box, with inspirational books, sustainable home goods, and premium beauty products. Beyonce is throwing her hat in the ring with a Your Favorite Rapper t-shirt. And Sofia Vergara has mid rise ankle jeans, with a velvet side stripe.

Charlie Sheen is celebrating a milestone.He's two years sober, which is why we haven't heard from him lately. Good for him!

The Daily Mail mislabeled a picture of Kerry Washington presenting Reese Witherspoon with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at the Hollywood Reporter's Women's Gala. Daily Mail said it was Zoe Kravitz giving Reese the award, not Kerry. They were quickly notified by their readers, and not in the nicest of ways.