Dirty on the :30: Did Selena Gomez Have a Panic Attack at the AMAs?

November 26, 2019
SelenaGomez-GettyImages-1189839581.jpg

(Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Reports are coming out that Selena Gomez had a panic attack moments before her big performance at the American Music Awards.

It's been two years since Selena has been performing, and she wanted to kill this song because it was so personal to her. She was really nervous. But we all have those days, and nobody should hold it against her.

Bill Cosby gave his first prison interview, and he's making light of the whole thing, basically calling his jail a penthouse. He's not counting on parole and said he won't show any remorse since he believes he's innocent. He called his trial a set up and claimed it's all political. 

On Cameo.com, celebrities will offer up a video message for a fee. One of those celebrities is Mark McGrath, or Sugar Ray and Extra fame. A woman supposedly hired Mark to break up with her boyfriend via Mark McGrath.

