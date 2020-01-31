Dirty on the :30: Did Taylor Swift Skip the GRAMMYs Because She Wasn't Going To Win?

January 31, 2020
Mornings With Christine & Salt

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

According to Page Six, music insiders say the real reason Taylor Swift didn't go to the GRAMMYs is because they wouldn't guarantee she would win Song of the Year. Salt is skeptical of this report, and he explains why. 

It's Super Bowl weekend, and Jimmy Kimmel threw out some Mean Tweets going after Football's easiest target, Tom Brady. Speaking of Tom, we discuss his notorious Instagram post-- is he walking in the tunnel into Gillette Stadium, or leaving it? Listen to our theories.

Plus, Savannah Guthrie had a wardrobe malfunction, and it's not what you think. Hear what happened, and how her fashion faux pas lasted the whole length of The Today Show.

And Jeff Bezos is even richer than before. Find out why with the latest Dirty on the :30!

