Dirty on the :30: A 'Boomer'-Centric Bachelor Franchise?

Ok, Boomers! The Bachelor franchise is casting for an over-65 Bachelor! But will they pair him with an age-appropriate group of women? And meanwhile, in other Bachelor news, remember super-villain, Chad Johnson? Yeah, he's still being a super-villain off camera. He was arrested and we'll tell you what for!

Amber Heard is dealing with backlash after audio came out where she admitted to hitting Johnny Depp. Petitions are going around to get her fired from projects.

The heiress of Hot Pockets joins the ranks of Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin in the college admissions scandal... she was sentenced to 5 months in prison! Wonder what she'll eat there? LOL!

