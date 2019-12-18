Dirty on the :30: Adam Driver Walks Out of Interview

Adam Driver walked out of an interview that he was doing with NPR's Terry Gross on the show Fresh Air. Adam was, we think, right to do so.

When you talk to a guest, they often have requests and restrictions-- you can't ask this, or can't do that. Adam does not like to hear or see himself in any of the roles he's acted in, and requested that they not play any clips from any of his movies. He had previously made the same request during his 2015 interview with Terry Gross, so she and her producers all knew what was going on. They suggested he take his headphones off while they played a clip from his new movie Marriage Story, and he did... but he also walked out of the room.

Chrissy Teigen's live tweeting of the finale of The Voice was everything! She went in on her husband John Legend, because he invited all the judges from The Voice over for an afterparty. She was making regular short ribs and didn't realize it was the finale meal. She took to social media and layed into John with some of the best Tweets ever!

I didn’t know tonight was the voice finale. John invited everyone to dinner at the house after and I’m really fucking mad because I didn’t make a fucking FINALE meal. I would have gotten a cake or something too?? Who the fuck does this? U don’t win the voice then eat short ribs — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 18, 2019

It sounds dumb yes but this is VERY john. I am always in charge of doing the fun, extra shit and he has no idea how much I plan normally and he’s like “no it’s fine they just wanna have dinner” but it’s literally the finale of their show??? And I have no ice cream truck — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 18, 2019

IT IS THEIR SHOW FINALE why does he not know how to be extra — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 18, 2019

no if they’re all coming that means the winner is coming. I hope it’s john ONLY because I have no cake and anyone else would deserve cake. I hate him https://t.co/r6TbDos6s2 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 18, 2019

There's a Disney princess IRL and she's not happy with Kumail Nanjiani. Abigail Disney, the "Woke Disney Princess," comes from THAT Disney family, and uses the family money for humanitarian causes. She disliked Kumail's shirtless Marvel Super Hero photo, because she thinks it's promoting a bad message for kids. She said her criticism started as a joke, but 12 Tweets later, she realized she was actually upset about it.