Dirty on the :30: Aerosmith's GRAMMYs Performance Tanked
January 27, 2020
There were a lot of fantastic performances at the GRAMMYs this year... and then there was Aerosmith. We discuss their pretty terrible performance.
Of course, Sunday also marked the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, who died in a terrible helicopter accident along with his daughter Gigi and 7 other passengers. We discuss the most recent details which have come to light and pay respects to the victims of this awful accident. Hear the latest.