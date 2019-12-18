Dirty on the :30: Another Acting Gig For The Peloton Woman

The Peloton actress has landed yet another gig! This time it's a guest spot on The Bold and the Beautiful, and she will get the flat rate of $2,000 per day. If they like her, she could be back for more work.

This follows her getting picked up for a commercial for Ryan Reynolds's Aviation Gin, which happened within 36 hours of the Peloton ad going viral. So she's had a busy Christmas season!

Could Jussie Smollett come back to Empire before it ends this season? It had seemed like Lee Daniels closed that door, but apparently the show runner, Brett Mahoney, is saying different things. He said it would be weird in his mind, to end this family drama, of which he was a significant part, without seeing him.

There's a multiple part documentary about Kevin Hart that covers pretty much the last year of his life. It's called Don't F*** This Up, and it involves a lot of things that happened. If you remember, it was this time last year when he was being tapped to host the Oscars which lead to a lot of controversy. The doc is on Netflix now.

Look closely at the Kim Kardashian/ Kanye West family Christmas card, and you'll discover one of the children was Photoshopped in. Twitter picked up on it, and highlighted that poor North was apparently added in post-peroduction!