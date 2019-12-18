Dirty on the :30: Billie Eilish Turns 18

Happy birthday is in order to quite a few celebrities today! Brad Pitt is 56, Christina Aguilera and Jake Gyllenhaal both turn 39. And Billie Eilish turns 18 years old. She talked about it last week, saying she was excited, but was also concerned that becoming an adult would give people more leeway to trash her online. We hope that doesn't happen.

Teresa and Joe Giudice have finally split after 20 years of marriage. Through all the fake tans, and the hair, and the yoga, and the yelling at each other... we thought Teresa and Joe could probably make it work, especially after he stuck with her when she went off to jail. She pretty much stuck with him when he went to jail, until she was seen out with another guy. At least Joe got the revenge body, because he lost a lot of weight and he's living in glorious Italy now.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Patrick is an actor, and it's apparently kind of weird when you go to see your son's movie, and you see his naked butt.

"It was absolutely wild!"@Schwarzenegger was surprised to see his son, @PSchwarzenegger, perform a sex scene in his latest movie "Daniel Isn't Real."



— Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) December 14, 2019

Lori Loughlin's attorneys are starting to air stuff out in the press, and now the prosecutors are doing the same thing, saying she knew what she was doing the whole time. If this was a case of premeditation, that is going to be a larger jail sentence.