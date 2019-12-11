Dirty on the :30: Brad Pitt Is Dating... Nobody?

Brad Pitt is talking about his romantic activity, or lack thereof. Apparently in recent years since he and Angelina Jolie's split, none of the women that he has been linked to in the tabloids have been true. He's been working on his addiction struggles, and-- based on his shirtless scene in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood-- still working on his body, as well.

Reports are coming out that Jessica Biel told Justin Timberlake he needed to write the Instagram apology that he eventually put up. Why did she do this? Because she knew even if this was just a blip in the road map of their relationship overall, this was going to sway public opinion. If Justin waited any longer to address the issue, it was more likely to get blown way out of proportion. It also ended rumors that Justin was still having an affair on set, because he confirmed he's still making the movie.