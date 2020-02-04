Dirty on the :30: Brad Pitt Wins BAFTA, Dunks On Brexit & Prince Harry

February 4, 2020
Brad-Pitt-Margot-Robbie-Getty.jpg

(Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Sony)

Brad Pitt won a BAFTA for his role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, and he had co-star Margot Robbie deliver the speech for him. Brad's speech had some really funny jokes about Brexit, Prince Harry, and more British topics, and we recap them all.

Harvey Weinstein's rape trial resumes today, after one of his accusers suffered a panic attack. This also came on the heels of a revelation about Harvey's man-parts that, quite frankly, none of us needed to know. But listen on if you want to know anyway.

Did Nick and Vanessa Lachey give a baby gift to Jessica Simpson? That's the mystery they all uncovered when Nick, Vanessa, and Jessica were on Hoda, and we'll break down the whole story.

