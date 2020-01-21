Dirty on the :30: Britney Spears, Fine Artist?
Britney Spears is now not only a recording artist, but an artist who puts paint to canvas. And at least one art historian had a glowing review of Britney's finger painting of flowers.
It’s #RobinLeach, who just auctioned this @britneyspears piece to ... himself! Yes! Great $10k moment #VegasCares @venetianvegas
Hear the critique, and find out how much Britney earned for charity by selling her piece.
Will the stars of The Gentlemen actually become step brothers? Matthew McConaughey has a lovely single mom, while Hugh Grant has a handsome single dad. The actors hooked their parents up months ago, and they're going strong!
Tim Tebow got married over the weekend to his much-hyphenated new wife, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters-Tebow. They had a delightful ceremony in South Africa, which included their favorite salad as a couple. Is that a thing?